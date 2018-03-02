Elbeco enhances base layer series with new FlexTech

Technology-driven fabric provides added comfort

READING, Penn. — Elbeco Inc.’s new FlexTech Base Layer is the definition of comfort and technology rolled into one. The enhanced fabric combination features an intimate blend of 96% Cotton and 4% Spandex, which provides a quick drying comfort with Anti-microbial technology to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria. The soft hand and 4-way stretch provides increased comfort and excellent fit whether worn against the skin or body armor. FlexTech also allows public safety professionals to remain cool, dry and comfortable while protecting against the prolonged exposure to harmful rays of the sun with its built-in UV protection.

Additional Features and Benefits:

Flatlock seams and close fit reduce friction to prevent chafing

1x1 ribbed collars and cuffs with spandex memory do not stretch out

Tagless neck for no scratch comfort

Extra-long tails stay tucked in

Color coordinated with Elbeco shirts and mid layers

Imported, TAA compliant for sale to federal government

Machine washable

FlexTech Base Layers will be available at authorized Elbeco Dealers in August 2018, offered in Midnight Navy and Black. For more Information, please contact your local sales representative at 800-468-4654 or visit www.elbeco.com

About Elbeco Inc.

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Transportation and Postal professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.