Elbeco’s new Reflex uniform now available

Daily duty uniform redefined with new stretch ripstop fabric

READING, Pa. — Elbeco’s new Reflex uniform series, which extends the concept of the daily duty uniform is now available on shelves at authorized dealer locations! Reflex incorporates a Class A appearance and a Class B functionality with the performance, comfort, and durability of stretch Ripstop fabric, powered with Nano Fluid Repellency and UV-protection.

Its unique fabric combination offers a permanent, durable stretch fabric that is both lightweight and allows for greater comfort and mobility. The increased flex in the material allows for easier movements from public safety professionals with 100% recovery for a garment that does not stretch out.

Review features and benefits below to learn more about the product that has officers raving, Reflex is “by far the BEST Uniform” they ever had:

Shirts: Chest pockets with pleats, dual access top and side utility pockets and scalloped flaps Flex underarm mesh vents provide body heat ventilation and increased range of motion Dual communications wire access openings in side seams to keep wires obscure Hidden zipper front closure for easy, tapered closure system Mic/camera/sunglass loop at center of chest Available in Ladies Choice

Pants: External Cargo style offers secure multiple storage options with magnet closure on flaps, and notched front pocket with reinforcement for clip knife Covert flex waistband provides 3” stretch Concealed zipper “evidence” pocket in front pocket Hidden Cargo style offers multiple secure storage options Triple stitch crotch prevents blow out Creaset permanent pressed-in creases for low maintenance, professional appearance Available in Ladies Choice



The Reflex Uniform is offered in both Midnight Navy and Black. To find an authorized dealer, visit www.elbeco.com/find-a-dealer. For more product details, click here or contact your Elbeco Sales Representative today by calling 800-468-4654. You may also request a wear test by visiting http://elbeco.com/new-reflex-wear-test-signup/.

