Hero’s Pride announces launch of e-commerce platform

The new online platform offers law enforcement professionals and first responders another way to purchase Hero’s Pride line of duty gear, custom patches, and badges

CHATSWORTH, CA. – Hero’s Pride, the manufacturer and distributor of duty gear, patches, and badges for law enforcement and first responders, is proud to announce the launch of a direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform.

Consumers will be able to browse and purchase the full line of Hero’s Pride duty gear, including the AirTek and Ballistic lines of accessories, to augment or complete their current uniform, as well as Hero’s Pride core line of patches.

“With the launch of our consumer direct ecommerce platform, Hero’s Pride products become available to first responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week”, said Doug Jankowski, Director of eCommerce for Hero’s Pride.

Hero’s Pride will continue to serve Law Enforcement agencies exclusively through its network of authorized dealers across the United States.

“The new platform provides an opportunity to reach new communities and first-time buyers across the United States,” said Oz Barhama, Hero’s Pride Chief Strategy Officer. “We believe that this additional distribution channel will help our already-established channels become even more successful.”

To celebrate the launch of the new ecommerce platform, first responders who visit HerosPride.com are also eligible to receive a free, special edition Hero’s Pride patch.

ABOUT HERO’S PRIDE

Hero’s Pride’s mission is to improve the lives of those dedicated to protecting us every day.

We are committed to driving change in the industry and creating products that work with First Responders, not against them. Our vision is to be the world’s most health-centric company for first responders, empowering them to achieve their potential by addressing the root cause of everyday health issues they are facing.

Through products like the AIRTEK line of duty gear, we have made significant advancements in weight reduction in law enforcement equipment, while improving comfort.

Hero’s Pride also manufactures groundbreaking products, like the first-to-market universal fit tourniquet holder.

Learn more at HerosPride.com