Ridge Footwear launches updated and improved Dura-Max boot

EUSTIS, FL – Ridge Footwear launches the updated and improved Dura-Max boot collection, with even more to love in comfort, performance, and durability. In addition, a new model has been added to the line, the non-zip 8” Dura-Max in Coyote brown, ideal for public safety professionals and the active outdoorsman.

For added comfort and freedom of movement, the collars and shafts of the Dura-Max boots now have more built-in flexibility. Air/Water vents have been added to the uppers for breathability and quick drying. Additionally, the Dura-Max outsoles have been upgraded and are completely stitched to the uppers for improved durability. The new Dura-Max boots come in sizes 4 – 11.5 and 12-15. Wide sizes: 6 – 11.5, 12 – 14. These new models will be available at retail in Mid-November, just in time for the holidays.

Founded in 1996, Ridge Footwear is a top provider of public safety & motorcycle footwear, concealed carry clothing, and accessories. Our products are available in retail locations in the U.S. and more than 20 countries, as well as online at several specialty e-tailers. Specializing in footwear for law enforcement, tactical operations, public safety, and motorsports, Ridge Footwear has grown to be a leading manufacturer of technologically advanced, value-oriented tactical footwear. Visit us at the 2017 SHOT Show, booth #20021

