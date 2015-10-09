ThermaCELL Heated Products Line Provides Head-to-Toe Relief in Harshest Winter Weather

ThermaCELL’s Heated Insoles and Pocket Heat Packs Warm-up Outdoor Activities

Burlington, MA – Schawbel Technologies LLC has made it their mission to keep consumers warm from head to toe this winter with ThermaCELL Heated Insoles and the new ThermaCELL Heat Packs. A single charge on either product provides several hours of warmth to feet, hands, head, and most other areas of the body.

\Cold weather can put a damper on outdoor activities. While layering clothing and staying on the move can help, hands and feet often take the brunt of the chill. This winter, consumers can have an extra method of defense in their boots with ThermaCELL Heated Insoles and gloves or pockets with ThermaCELL Heat Packs.

Made of comfortable, breathable Polyurethane foam and with advanced heat technology, ThermaCELL Heated Insoles provide remote controlled foot warming comfort. The high-tech wireless remote allows fingertip control between medium heat (100°F), high heat (111°F) and no heat, through the use of a built-in thermostat. This advanced functionality allows convenient adjustability while feet stay comfortably inside shoes or boots. ThermaCELL Heated Insoles are available in a variety of sizes in both Original (MSRP $129.99) and ProFLEX (MSRP $179.99) models.

ThermaCELL Heat Packs, the newest introduction to the warming product line, are thin, rechargeable, long-lasting warmers with three temperature settings reaching up to 116°F. Heat Packs in Hand Warmer (MSRP $79.99 for 2-pack) and Pocket Warmer (MSRP $69.99 for 1-pack) versions fit easily inside almost any hat, glove, or pocket and are built with water-resistant materials to withstand even the harshest winter elements. Heat Packs feature easy ON/OFF manipulation and a charge-time of 2 to 3 hours for the Hand Warmers, and 3 to 4 hours for the Pocket Warmers. Both models are made of shock-resistant, easy-to-grip molded Thermoplastic Polyurethane material and medical-grade Silicone.

The ThermaCELL heated products line is ideal for any outdoor activity during the coldest months of the year. Whether hunting, hitting the slopes, or building a snowman, consumers will be able to enjoy their time outdoors longer with added heat from ThermaCELL’s Heated Insoles and Heat Packs. ThermaCELL is available for purchase at retailers throughout North America including Bass Pro Shops, Academy, LL Bean, Cabela’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, among others.

About Schawbel Technologies LLC

ThermaCELL Heat Packs and Heated Insoles are products of Schawbel Technologies LLC, a company primarily focused on providing consumer comfort through innovative, patented products. Schawbel Technologies is a spin-off from The Schawbel Corporation, which was founded in 1981 by William Schawbel through the acquisition of two divisions from the Gillette Company. All products undergo rigorous third-party testing and meet or exceed battery,