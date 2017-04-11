TRU-SPEC & 5ive star gear to exhibit at NRAAM

Manufacturer to Display New Items from Favorite Apparel & Accessory Lines

MARIETTA, Ga. – TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, and their sister brand 5ive Star Gear will be exhibiting at the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings, held April 27-30, at the Georgia World Congress Center in their hometown of Atlanta, GA.

TRU-SPEC® will be displaying their popular line of apparel, including the new additions to the 24-7 Series® collection: the 24-7 Xpedition™ Pant, Men’s and Women’s Ascent Shorts, and the Concealed Armor Shirt.

Designed alongside Alan Kay, winner of the first season of History Channel’s ALONE, the 24-7 Xpedition™ Pant offers dual mesh zippered cooling vents at the thigh and calf area for increased airflow and temperature regulation. A double weave fabric on the hips, back of the knees, front cargo pocket and gusset increases mobility and durability for any activity. Strategically placed, functional pockets keep your gear safe and secure, featuring zippered and easy access flap closures. An additional layer of nylon webbing fabric and adjustable straps with snaps and boot hooks at the ankle complement the versatility of the 24-7 Xpedition™ pant.

Designed with the same superior comfort and durability as the 24-7 Series® Ascent Pant, the Men’s and Women’s 24-7 Series® Ascent Shorts are the go-to short for the warm weather. The cutting edge mechanical stretch fabric allows ease of movement, with a DropN pocket behind each cargo pocket to accommodate cell phones. The Women’s shorts have a 6" inseam, while the Men’s inseam is 10". The Ascent Shorts will be available in Black, Khaki, Ranger Green, and Navy.

5ive Star Gear® will be represented in the same booth location, offering a selection of tactical, outdoor, and urban survival gear to Law Enforcement, Military, and outdoor enthusiasts. On display will be backpacks and weapon cases, morale patches, and new items such as the Woobie 3-in-1 Survival Blanket, Para-Lite 550 Paracord/Tinder, and LW-2 Compact Plate Carrier.

Visit both TRU-SPEC® and 5ive Star Gear® at booth 532 during exhibit hours.

About TRU-SPEC®

