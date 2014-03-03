TRU-SPEC Announces Exclusive Distributor Partnership with Asia Integrity

Marietta, GA – TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, and Asia Integrity Enterprise are pleased to announce an exciting new partnership which will see Asia Integrity as the Exclusive Master Distributor of TRU-SPEC’s products to the company’s Asian regions – including: People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Cambodia, Papa New Guinea, Brunei, Mongolia, Myanmar, Laos and Micronesia.

The agreement is an extension from the two companies long-stemming, six-plus year successful relationship. As part of the partnership, Asia Integrity will serve as TRU-SPEC’s source of sales, distribution and contact for the high-demanding Asian regions.

“Asia Integrity is one of the fastest growing distribution companies in the Asian market for our products, and we’re incredibly pleased to have this partnership in motion,” stated TRU-SPEC’s Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks. “We at TRU-SPEC maintain an unwavering level of customer service, with every product that goes out the door; and this partnership demonstrates our commitment to making each of our customers – domestic and abroad happy. Through this new partnership we are confident that we can continue to serve our loyal customers and dealers overseas with seamless service and integrity.”

The agreement, which was made official at SHOT Show 2014, will direct all of TRU-SPEC’s Asian market distributors through Asia Integrity; who will sell products at distributor pricing, accept all Purchase Orders and ship product to customers in that market.

For more information about Asia Integrity, visit www.truspecasia.com.