TRU-SPEC® continues title as premier sponsor of Georgia Tactical Officer’s Association

MARIETTA, Ga. — TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has announced their title as a Premier Sponsor for the 13th Annual Georgia Tactical Officer’s Association Conference, held March 5-March 8, 2017 at the Macon Marriott City Center in Macon, GA.

As part of the sponsorship, TRU-SPEC® registered attendees will receive a Reversible Security Friendly Belt and 5ive Star Gear Luggage Tag. Trainers and instructors will be wearing the 24-7 Series® Performance Polos and in addition the Board members will be outfitted in a 24-7 Series® pant.

The GTOA Conference was created to bring affordable, quality training to tactical police officers in the State of Georgia. The training conference hosts top-tier law enforcement instructors, proficient in their specialized area, to share their knowledge and expertise to the GTOA members.

“The GTOA Annual Conference continues to grow in size and scope while recommitting itself to be a premiere regional conference for our Georgia law enforcement officers,” says GTOA President Bonner Burton. “We began with less than 25 tactical officers. It is impossible to experience growth without quality and amazing partners. Our corporate sponsors ensure we have top notch training and offer us the ability to keep our membership current on emerging trends and products. TRU-SPEC® has been there since day one. We owe a debt of gratitude for that caliber of trust and engagement.”

In addition to their sponsorship, TRU-SPEC® will be displaying their popular line of apparel, including several new items, at the GTOA Vendor Expo on March 6th.

Among those items to be highlighted will be:

• New colors of the Urban Force TRU Shirt, Pant, ¼ Zip Combat Shirt, and Dress Shirt

• 24-7 Series® 24-7 Xpedition™ Pant

• 24-7 Series® Men’s and Women’s Ascent Shorts

• 24-7 Series® Women’s Dress Shirt

• XFIRE collection

“At TRU-SPEC®, we maintain an innovative and exciting approach to the apparel our first-responders wear,“ stated TRU-SPEC® Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks. “We continue to offer our tier-one law enforcement units a line of trusted apparel that matches their performance, and to support all public safety and law enforcement professionals. The GTOA Conference is a way we can personally thank each of those men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety.”

About TRU-SPEC®

TRU-SPEC® is now one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement, public safety, and shooting sport markets. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value, TRU-SPEC® has become synonymous with quality, innovation and service as thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel use and depend on our products daily, both on-duty and off-duty. Built with cutting edge design for unmatched comfort, rugged reliability, and all day, every day performance TRU-SPEC® is the preferred brand for any situation. Visit www.truspec.com or facebook.com/TRUSPEC to find a dealer near you.