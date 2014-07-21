TRU-SPEC Making Some Big Announcements This Week!

TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has been very busy recently - and is excited to make a few announcements!

First, TRU-SPEC® has added a partnership with A-TACS, one of the most trusted “go-to” force protection and concealment systems on the planet, providing the AU (Arid/Urban) and FG (Foliage/Green) Camo patterns to their popular Tactical Response Uniform selections. Both patterns will be available in TRU-SPEC® high tech Tactical Response Uniform (TRU), constructed with CORDURA® NYCO fabric which provides exceptional durability, comfort and No Melt, No Drip thermal performance. The TRU Shirt, TRU Pant, ¼ Zip Combat Shirt, Boonie and Patrol Cap will be available in the new patterns November 2014.

Secondly, the company has announced the addition of Bethany Harris to their roster of Award Winning Competitive shooters. Bethany Harris has quickly risen to the top of the shooting circuit’s list of competitors. She has competed and placed in USPSA, IDPA, GSSF and 3-Gun events. Her versatility on the range and ability to adapt to different shooting environments has made her a force to be reckoned with. Harris, who entered the competitive shooting arena in 2010, has celebrated winning High Lady and a second place Tac-Irons Division finish at the Task Force Dagger 3-Gun in 2014 already this year; adding to a list of accolades, including: 2013 3-Gun Nation Ladies Division: 4th Overall, 2013 3-Gun Nation Divisional Series: 3rd Tac-Irons Division, 2013 Southeastern 3-Gun Championship: Tac-Irons Division Champion and match High Lady, 2012 3-Gun Nation Amateur Series Finish: 9th and 2012 3-Gun Nation Ladies Division Finish: 5th.

Lastly, TRU-SPEC®, has announced their title as “Official Range-Wear” for the 2014 Brownell’s Rockcastle Pro-Am 3-Gun Championship, held August 22-24 at Rockcastle Shooting Center at Park Mammoth Resort in Park City, KY. They will be outfitting the entire staff (to include Range Officer’s, score keepers and other event staff) with an option of a 24-7 Series® Shorts or Pants, Performance Polos, and Tac-T’s. Rockcastle will host more than 500 shooters on the various courses, making it the largest gathering of competitors (and sponsors) at any one 3-gun outing.