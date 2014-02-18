TRU-SPEC Named a Premier Sponsor of Georgia Tactical Officer’s Association

Marietta, GA – TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has announced their title as a Premier Sponsor for the 10th Annual Georgia Tactical Officer’s Association Conference, held March 3-5, 2014 at the Macon Marriott City Center in Macon, GA. As part of the sponsorship, TRU-SPEC will be giving the first 300 registrants to the conference a 24-7 Series® Tactical Tee Shirt. The instructors and board members will also be outfitted in TRU-SPEC® 24-7 Series® Tactical Pants and Polos throughout the show. The GTOA Conference was created to bring affordable, quality training to tactical police officers in the State of Georgia. This year it will host over 30 law enforcement instructors from as far away as Los Angeles and Chicago bringing their knowledge and expertise to the GTOA members.

“The GTOA Annual Conference, which began with less than 25 tactical officers in attendance is now training over 250 police officers a year,” stated GTOA President, Lt. Dennis Valone. “This conference has grown substantially over the past 5 years and a big part of that growth is the continued support GTOA receives from its corporate sponsors. Since the first conference few sponsors have been dedicated year in and year out to our mission- Saving Officers Lives Through Training. I am proud to say that TRU-SPEC® has been there since day one and is still a valued and trusted corporate sponsor.”

In addition to their sponsorship, TRU-SPEC® will be displaying their popular line of apparel, including several new items, in booth 39 & 40 at the GTOA Vendor Expo on March 3.

Among those items to be highlighted include, the MultiCam® Black pattern, developed by Crye Precision and DURO Industries. The pattern projects a distinctly authoritative presence appropriate for domestic operations and is designed to compliment officer’s existing equipment, while presenting a sharp, professional image for the top-tier law enforcement units. MultiCam® Black will be available in TRU-SPEC® high tech Tactical Response Uniform (TRU), constructed with CORDURA® NYCO fabric which provides exceptional durability, comfort and No Melt, No Drip thermal performance.

TRU-SPEC® will also showcase the following new apparel items among many others:

• ECLIPSE Tactical Pant

• Weathershield 3-in-1 Element Jacket

• Circadian Backpack

• 24-7 Series® Grid Fleece Hoodie

• Grid Fleece ¼ Zip Winter Combat Shirt

• Quick-Dry Operators Cap

• 24-7 Series® LE Softshell (regular & short length)

• Tactical Performance Socks

“At TRU-SPEC®, we maintain an innovative and exciting approach to the apparel our first-responders wear, “stated TRU-SPEC® Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks. “We not only want to offer our tier-one law enforcement units a line of trusted apparel that matches their performance, but to support all public safety and law enforcement professionals. The GTOA Conference is a way we can personally thank each of those men and women to put themselves in harms way to ensure our safety.”