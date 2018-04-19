Vertx® solves common concealed carry problem with new line of innovative shirts

Brought to you by Flying Cross

New WeaponGuard™ feature reduces abrasion against the skin.

CINCINNATI — Vertx® announces the launch of its new line of shirts designed to comfortably carry concealed weapons and gear. The collection includes the new Guardian button-down style shirt and the Assessor polo. Both shirts are part of the Vertx® VaporCore™ line, which includes garments powered by 37.5® Technology woven into their fabric, assisting to regulate the body’s core temperature. The WeaponGuard™ feature protects wearers from skin irritation caused by carrying concealed weapons without an undershirt.

“Abrasion to the skin is a real problem for concealed carriers and wearing additional layers is not always an option,” said Justin Roberts, Vertx Brand Manager. “Our line of WeaponGuard™ shirts was designed in collaboration with end-users to develop a solution to this common challenge.”

Guardian Shirt – The Guardian shirt features a semi-compression WeaponGuard™ layer that begins at the lower chest and continues to the waist. This under layer is designed to comfortably guard the skin from chafing caused by concealed weapons, without having to don additional layers. The Guardian shirt has a button-front, pullover design for effortless donning, which includes snap button closures at the bottom of the garment that provides easy access to concealed weapons. Hidden body-side front plackets provide the wearer additional on-body space for weights or loading essential escape and evasion tools. The Guardian shirt is available in two solid colors and two modern plaid patterns in both long and short sleeve.

Assessor Polo – The Assessor polo features a traditional polo design with an athletic fit. The polo also has a semi-compression under layer that is designed to remain tucked into the pant, protecting the wearer from skin irritation caused by concealed carry. The short-sleeve Assessor polo is available in three heathered colorways.

Both garments feature a WeaponGuard™ under layer that is constructed with VaporCore™, powered by 37.5® Technology, which responds to the wearer’s body heat to regulate relative humidity and core temperature within their microclimate. This interaction keeps the body at its ideal performance levels of 37.5˚C and 37.5% humidity. Each shirt features underarm gussets for freedom of movement and were specially designed for ease of clearing and drawing concealed firearms.

Both garments are now in stock and are available for purchase. For information regarding the Guardian shirt and Assessor polo, visit Vertx.com.

About Vertx®

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern day prepared professional. Vertx designs worldclass apparel, bags and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company. For more information, visit www.vertx.com.