Iowa police receive grant uniforms, equipment

By Jeff Whitten

KWQC

DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Dubuque Auxiliary Police were awarded a grant from the Dubuque Racing Association. The $3124.00 grant will be used to replace outdated uniforms and equipment.

Lt. Marty Steil, the commander in charge, says the Auxiliary Police appreciate the grant.

“During times of budget cuts and funding shortfalls, this grant is greatly appreciated and will benefit not only the Dubuque Auxiliary Police but the general public as well,” Steil said.

