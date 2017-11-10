Elbeco redefines daily duty uniform with new “reflex” design

Class A Appearance Meets Class B Functionality and Comfort

READING, Pa. - Elbeco’s new Reflex uniform series was launched at the IACP show, receiving enthusiastic responses. Reflex extends the concept of the daily duty uniform, incorporating a Class A appearance and a Class B functionality with the performance, comfort and durability of stretch Ripstop fabric powered with Nano Fluid Repellency and UV-protection.

The unique fabric combination of the new Reflex Uniform offers a permanent, durable stretch fabric that is both lightweight and allows for greater comfort and mobility. The increased flex in the material allows for easier movements from public safety professionals with 100% recovery for a garment that does not stretch out.

Features & Benefits:

→ Shirts:

• Chest pockets with pleats, dual access top and side utility pockets and scalloped flaps

• Flex underarm mesh vents provide body heat ventilation and increased range of motion

• Dual communications wire access openings in side seams to keep wires obscure

• Hidden zipper front closure for easy, tapered closure system

• Mic/camera/sunglass loop at center of chest

• Available in Ladies Choice

→ Pants:

• External Cargo style offers secure multiple storage options with magnet closure on flaps, and notched front pocket with reinforcement for clip knife

• Covert flex waistband provides 3" stretch

• Concealed zipper “evidence” pocket in front pocket

• Hidden Cargo style offers multiple secure storage options

• Triple stitch crotch prevents blow out

• Creaset permanent pressed-in creases for low maintenance, professional appearance

• Available in Ladies Choice

The Reflex Uniform will be available on shelves at Elbeco distributors in early 2018, offered in Midnight Navy and Black. For more information on our new Reflex uniform or to pre-register for a free wear test, contact your Elbeco Sales Representative today or visit http://www.elbeco.com/new-reflex-wear-test-signup/.

About Elbeco Inc.

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Transportation and Postal professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.