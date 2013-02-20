Marlow White Expands Honor Guard Uniforms and First Responder Website

Leavenworth, KS. Marlow White Uniforms, Inc., an industry leader in honor guard and military dress uniforms, today announced its expansion to meet the growing demand for honor guard uniforms and accessory lines. The expansion includes enhanced website sections for First Responders at www.MarlowWhite.com.

Honor guard uniform additions include more choices for fabric and trim colors, allowing greater customizations to make each department’s uniforms truly unique. Marlow White has also added VisualBadge by Smith & Warren to the website, allowing departments to create custom badges, hat badges and collar insignia online.

The enhanced website now contains uniform centers, giving First Responders easy access to all of the uniform components and accessories essential for an honor guard uniform. The website also serves as a knowledge center, providing measurement, design, and contract purchasing support.

“We realize First Responders are highly skilled in many areas, but honor guard uniforms might not always be a top priority for them,” says Bryan Seymour, Marlow White’s First Responder Manager. “We are constantly looking at products and the website’s layout, giving First Responders the information they need to become their department’s uniform ‘experts’.”

About Marlow White

Marlow White Uniforms, Inc. is a fifth-generation company that has been providing dress uniform excellence with value since 1879. The company offers an expansive line of military and honor guard dress uniforms for police, fire, and EMS departments. Marlow White also offers a unique mix of manufacturer-direct uniforms combined with the full services of uniform fitting support, alterations, and accessories. Products, catalogs, and additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.MarlowWhite.com, or by contacting 800-255-6136 or service@MarlowWhite.com.