NAUMD announces new distributor promotion for public safety industry

Annual distributor member fee for 2020 will extend through December 2021 for new distributor members of the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD).

OMAHA, Neb. — The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) and its Public Safety Suppliers and Retailers (PSSR) division announce a membership drive for new distributors in the uniform, public safety equipment, and image apparel industry. The annual dues for new distributors will extend through December 2021, thus providing them with 19 months of membership instead of the traditional twelve.

“This distributor membership drive is to create awareness of the multiple benefits our association can offer their business,” Steve Zalkin, president of NAUMD, said. “By extending their membership fee benefit, distributors will have the opportunity to connect with our growing manufacturer side of uniforms and public safety equipment. The extended membership will also set them up to attend our 2021 Convention & Expo in May of 2021.”

NAUMD fosters strategic relationships, problem-solving, and information access to companies providing uniforms to the public safety sector, medical, hospitality, airline, Federal government, transportation, and retail industries, plus the addition of a public safety retailer & supplier division for equipment and gear. The annual convention and expo draw hundreds of exhibitors and distributors to network and purchase uniforms and products. The 2021 NAUMD Convention & Expo is scheduled for May 2 - 4, 2021, at the Paradise Point Resort in San Diego, California. The NAUMD Awards program provides recognition and industry awareness through their achievement awards program. Annual awards include the Image of the Year Award, the Best Dressed Public Safety Award, six categories of Innovation Awards, the Rising Star Young Leadership Awards, and the Life Time Achievement Awards. Awards are announced annually at the convention.

New distributors interested in the NAUMD Distributor Promotion should contact Steve Zalkin at steve@naumd.com for more information and pricing.

Visit www.naumd.com for more information on NAUMD and how membership can boost your business.

About North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD)

The NAUMD was founded in 1932. This association is a community for the uniform and image apparel industry. It is composed of manufacturers, distributors, and associated companies that have a common bond in the future of our industry.

We exist to enable our members to create opportunities for a better future. We do this by connecting ideas and people in ways that provoke conversations and inspire innovation. The NAUMD is about building a community where strategic relationships are formed; problems are solved and meaningful information empowers a better future. www.naumd.com