Lenco Armored Vehicles to showcase BearCat G3 at 2024 NSA Conference and Trade Show

PRESS RELEASE

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, government, and special forces worldwide, will be exhibiting at the 2024 National Sheriffs’ Association Conference and Trade Show, taking place June 24-27 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Lenco will be displaying a new four-door version of its BearCat G3 armored vehicle at booth 527.

The BearCat G3 is a rugged off-road platform, capable of responding to emergencies in rough rural terrain or natural disaster scenarios that may restrict standard on-road vehicles. The BearCat G3 features an upgraded heavy-duty suspension and increased ground clearance, as well as offroad wheels and run-flat tires.

In addition to its enhanced off-road capabilities, the BearCat G3 also features a large floor plan with room for 10-12 fully equipped personnel to perform work quickly and safely, as well as a 360-degree camera system, hydraulic RAM system with a break & rake attachment, police cupola, and is equipped with high powered scene lights.

“We are excited to showcase the BearCat G3 at this year’s NSA Conference and Trade Show,” said Lenny Light, Lenco Armored Vehicles Executive Vice President. “Our goal is to support law enforcement with vehicles that deliver superior performance and reliability. The BearCat G3 is designed to excel in the toughest conditions, ensuring that first responders can operate safely and effectively, no matter the scenario.”

The NSA Conference and Trade Show is the premier annual event for the National Sheriffs’ Association, providing law enforcement professionals with opportunities for education, networking, and showcasing the latest in public safety technology.

About Lenco Armored Vehicles

Since its founding in 1981, Lenco Armored Vehicles has been the most trusted manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles by law enforcement, fire and rescue, and government entities worldwide. The privately held, family-owned and -operated company revolutionized tactical response with the advent of the BEAR® and BearCat®, and since, has designed and fabricated more than 6,500 armored vehicles in service by more than 1,000 state and federal agencies in all 50 states and 40-plus countries around the world. Lenco prides itself on protecting defenders around the world and serving as the standard in the industry. For more information about Lenco Armored Vehicles, visit lencoarmor.com.