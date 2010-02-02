Darim Selects Saft Li-ion Batteries to Power its PVE – A Portable Video Encoder/Streamer for Emergency Response Teams

Valdese, NC — Saft, a world leader in high-tech batteries, recently delivered an order of MP 176065 rechargeable lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries to Darim Vision for the PVE400 portable video encoder/streamer. The batteries will power a camera and encoder for up to five hours of continuous field operation as it wirelessly transmits real-time video footage from individual points of view in the field.

PVE400 cameras are typically used by critical and emergency response teams such as fire companies and emergency management agencies as well as the military; therefore they demand high performance, light-weight rechargeable batteries that perform well in harsh environments. The batteries can be easily changed in the field to maintain complete portability of the camera, even with such a high ruggedness rating.

“This order represents continued growth for Saft’s rechargeable Li-ion batteries in unique applications like portable video devices,” said Thomas Alcide, Saft Specialty Battery Group general manager. “Reliability is critical for this application and we are pleased Darim has trusted Saft batteries to power its cameras since 2006.”

Darim’s PVE400 is a robust, single channel video encoder for capturing, encoding and streaming high quality MPEG4 video and audio through a wireless/Ethernet interface and recording to internal flash disk. The device streams real-time video to a control station to provide “point-of-view” situational awareness for its customers. “Maintaining our anti-explosion rating and waterproof durability makes this Saft battery ideal for our PVE – we are very pleased to be working with Saft,” said Chang Han, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Darim’s international headquarters in Vancouver, Canada.

About Saft

