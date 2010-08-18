Shore Power Inc. Names John Hausman New Sales Manager

Old Saybrook, CT– Shore Power Inc., a global distributor of portable power products, has recently hired John Hausman as sales manager in charge of commercial, government, and military accounts.

Mr. Hausman comes to Shore Power Inc. from TerraLUX in Boulder, Colorado where he served in numerous capacities; most recently as wholesale account manager for international and internet sales. He brings with him 5 years of experience in portable LED and related lighting technologies.

In addition to continuing to market TerraLUX portable lighting products, of which Shore Power Inc. is a stocking distributor, Hausman will be charged with managing and increasing the company’s sales force. His objective at Shore Power Inc. is to grow its customer base and network of resellers for the thousands of products Shore Power Inc. distributes, including many types of batteries, battery chargers, flashlights, solar power devices, and other portable power devices and accessories.

“We are thrilled to have John’s knowledge and expertise as part of our company and we expect him to be a valuable asset in the continuing expansion of our business and our commitment to providing the highest standard of customer service in the industry,” said Matt Kravitz, President of Shore Power Inc.

Founded in 2003 and based in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Shore Power Inc. is a wholesale provider of battery, flashlight, and power technologies to military, public safety, and commercial customers.

