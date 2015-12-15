Ill. police cadets receive ballistic vest grant

The Herald-News

CHANNAHON, Ill. — The Community Foundation of Grundy County provided a grant to the Channahon Police Cadet Program to allow the department to purchase five “unmarked” bullet resistant vests.

The Channahon Police Cadets take formal classes taught by sworn police officers.

Additionally, they are required to ride along with officers in a squad car to get a firsthand experience of the officer’s day to day activities.

