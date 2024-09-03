Avient Corporation announced as first nominee for Body Armor Innovation Award 2024

PRESS RELEASE

AMSTERDAM — BodyArmorNews.com is proud to announce Avient Corporation as the first nominee for the esteemed Body Armor Innovation Award 2024, honoring their groundbreaking development of Dyneema SB301, a next-generation ballistic material that sets new standards in strength, weight, and sustainability.

Introducing a New Era in Ballistic Protection

Dyneema SB301 represents a significant leap forward in body armor technology. Engineered at the molecular level, this third-generation ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber delivers unmatched ballistic stopping power while reducing the weight of armor systems by up to 20% compared to previous solutions.

At the Industry Day At The Range near Las Vegas, Avient Corporation showcased the exceptional capabilities of Dyneema SB301 through live demonstrations. A soft armor panel constructed from this innovative material successfully withstood close-range handgun fire, while a hard armor plate endured multiple point-blank shots from high-powered rifles, impressing attendees with its superior performance.

“The advancement achieved with Dyneema SB301 is truly remarkable,” said Iwan Luiten, Editor at BodyArmorNews.com. “This innovation not only enhances protection for those who rely on body armor but also addresses critical needs for lightweight and sustainable solutions in the industry.”

Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond its exceptional protective qualities, Dyneema SB301 sets a new benchmark for sustainability in ballistic materials. As the first bio-based UHMWPE unidirectional (UD) material, it boasts a 90% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional materials. Avient’s dedication to environmental responsibility is further demonstrated through their fiber production facilities operating on 100% renewable energy and ongoing efforts to develop fully circular product lines.

Crandall Turner, Global Manager of Marketing Communication for Dyneema®, emphasized the company’s eco-conscious approach: “With Dyneema® SB301, we are not only providing superior protection but also contributing significantly to a more sustainable future. Our goal is to innovate without compromising the health of our planet.”

Innovative Recycling Initiatives

Avient is also piloting advanced chemical recycling methods, such as pyrolysis, to convert used Dyneema® materials back to their basic form, enabling the production of new, high-quality fibers and promoting a circular economy within the industry

About the Body Armor Innovation Award 2024

The Body Armor Innovation Award 2024, presented by BodyArmorNews.com, celebrates excellence and advancement in the body armor industry. The award acknowledges companies that demonstrate outstanding innovation in enhancing protection, reducing weight, and promoting sustainability. The selection process involves public voting and evaluation by a panel of industry experts, with the winner receiving a prestigious trophy and prominent recognition across BodyArmorNews.com platform.

Join the Conversation

BodyArmorNews.com invites industry professionals and enthusiasts to follow our coverage as we continue to announce nominees and showcase pioneering developments in body armor technology. Stay connected and participate in the upcoming voting process to support innovations that are shaping the future of personal protection.

For more information about Dyneema® SB301 and the Body Armor Innovation Award 2024, visit www.BodyArmorNews.com or contact us at contact@bodyarmornews.com.