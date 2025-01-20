Dyneema unveils groundbreaking hard ballistic product innovations

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND — Dyneema, owned by Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, unveils its most advanced ballistic materials to date with the launch of Dyneema HB330 and Dyneema HB332. Engineered with third-generation Dyneema fiber technology, these groundbreaking unidirectional (UD) materials set a new standard for ballistic performance and weight reduction, enhancing protection in hard armor applications such as inserts, helmets, and vehicle armor.

Following the successful launch of Dyneema SB301 in 2023, the first soft ballistic material made with third-generation Dyneema fiber, the introduction of Dyneema HB330 and Dyneema HB332 hard ballistic materials provides a comprehensive solution for advanced personal protection.

When combined into a complete body armor system, which typically pairs a soft armor vest with hard inserts for protection against handgun and rifle threats, third-generation Dyneema materials enable a high-performance system 45% lighter than a system made from first-generation Dyneema solutions – further lightening the load on law enforcement and military personnel while simultaneously maintaining the highest levels of ballistic protection and comfort.

“The new products in our third-generation fiber portfolio represent our biggest advancement in personal protection in the last decade,” says Marcelo van de Kamp, Global Business Director for Dyneema, Avient. “The ultra-light weight of Dyneema UD has long enabled ballistic solutions that support user comfort in high-pressure situations. With our latest soft and hard ballistic products designed to work together in a single body armor system, we’re enabling further improvements in agility and survivability for officers and operators in demanding environments.”

Dyneema HB330 and Dyneema HB332 offer a balanced approach on mechanical stiffness, temperature stability, and superior V50 performance – allowing body armor manufacturers to develop the lightest weight armor in the industry.

As the only manufacturer of ballistic materials to make both its fiber and UD material in-house in the United States of America, the Dyneema brand is trusted by elite state and federal forces is also fully compliant with the Berry Amendment. Dyneema also provides the same level of consistency, quality, and traceability for European customers through its manufacturing facility in Heerlen, The Netherlands.

Like other Dyneema UD material, Dyneema HB330 and Dyneema HB332 are made without intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for personal protective solutions that can deliver unrivaled protection.

About Avient

Our purpose at Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is to be an innovator of materials solutions that help our customers succeed, while enabling a sustainable world. Our local touch and customer engagement, combined with our global presence, allows us to serve customers with agility. We harness the collective strength of 9,000 employees worldwide to collaborate and build on each other’s ideas. In doing so, we innovate solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges or capitalize on opportunities provided by the fast-changing world and secular trends. Our expanding portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and Dyneema, the world’s strongest fiber. By intersecting our broad portfolio of technologies with the product roadmaps of our customers, we help create differentiated and high-performance products that make the world better and more sustainable. Visit www.avient.com to learn more.

