Dyneema to showcase latest law enforcement and defense armor material innovations at Enforce Tac 2025

PRESS RELEASE

GELEEN, Netherlands — Dyneema, owned by Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, will exhibit at Enforce Tac 2025, one of Europe’s leading trade shows for police and defense in Germany, February 24–26. Dyneema will showcase its expanding portfolio of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber solutions for body armor, helmets, and hard armor panels, including a groundbreaking new line of its lightest hard ballistic materials, Dyneema HB330 and Dyneema HB332.

As the world’s strongest fiber, Dyneema is committed to helping protect the men and women responsible for keeping communities around the world safe. With a fully integrated product portfolio aimed at protecting the whole person, Dyneema® offers outstanding ballistic protection at drastically reduced weights. Applications that incorporate Dyneema® ballistic material, such as ballistic helmets, soft armor vests, hard armor plates/inserts, and armor for vehicle and platform protection, can help provide defense against both legacy and emerging threats.

Dyneema® HB330 and Dyneema® HB332 are the latest breakthroughs in a long history of product innovations. Following the successful launch of Dyneema® SB301 in 2023, the first soft ballistic material made with third-generation Dyneema® fiber, the introduction of Dyneema® HB330 and Dyneema® HB332 provides a comprehensive solution for advanced personal protection. When paired with Dyneema® SB301 in a complete body armor system, Dyneema® HB330 and Dyneema® HB332 enable a high-performance system 45% lighter than a system made from first-generation Dyneema® materials. When comparing these new innovations to the current leading second-generation Dyneema® materials in a complete body armor system, weight savings can reach up to 30%.

Amid growing geopolitical tensions and global conflicts, understanding the origin of materials can be crucial. As the only manufacturer of ballistic materials to make both its fiber and unidirectional (UD) material in-house within the territory of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states, Dyneema® offers strategically resilient supply chains and helps body armor manufacturers keep production close to home. For the European market, Dyneema® materials are manufactured in Heerlen, the Netherlands, offering quality consistency and security of supply for European-based customers with no dependencies on foreign materials or disruption due to supply chain issues. Additionally, the Dyneema® Technical Service Center in Heerlen supports body armor manufacturers in next-generation product development.

Experience the future of personal protection firsthand by visiting the Dyneema® team in Hall 9, booth number 9–650, during Enforce Tac 2025, February 24–26 in Nurnberg, Germany.

About Avient

