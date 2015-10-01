Angel Armor Ally One Armored Panels: On-The-Go Protection for Ultimate Peace of Mind

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) announced its newest product in their ballistic protection lineup with the Ally One Level IIIA concealable armor, providing versatile ballistic protection for on- and off-duty Public Safety Officials — any time, anywhere.

Ally One Armor Panel Key Attributes:

• Unlimited applications

• Proven protection that exceeds NIJ 0108.01 Level IIIA standards

• Sleek design for discrete use

• Convenient 10.25 x 13.25” sizing fits laptop bags, backpacks and briefcases

“With the ever-changing threats that Law Enforcement Officers face, we want to provide them with concealable protection anywhere life takes them. Whether on-duty or off, Ally One gives officers discrete confidence and peace of mind” said Reed Doughty, PR & Media Planner for Angel Armor.

Angel Armor Level IIIA concealable ballistic inserts provide ballistic protection against the most prevalent threats. With unlimited applications, an ultra thin design and weatherproof seal, Ally One armored panels provide confidence in any situation. Surpassing NIJ 0108.01 standards for mufti-round handgun protection, Ally One armor is always by your side for protection you can stand behind.

ABOUT ANGEL ARMOR

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural. To learn more about Angel Armor Ally One, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram.