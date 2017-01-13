Angel Armor takes aim at status quo, reveals next gen ballistic protection at SHOT Show 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) today announced the release of the company’s newest products at the NSSF SHOT Show in Las Vegas, January 17 – 20, 2017.

“The demand for Angel Armor’s solutions is in direct response to the threats that our customers face and our ongoing development of innovative armor solutions,” Dave Goldfain, Director of Marketing at Angel Armor said. “The SHOT Show debut of our 2017 products is expected to position Angel Armor as the most complete vehicle armor provider in the industry.” The company’s newest products include:

Enlight™ Window Armor — a drop-in, tool-free, clear vehicle armor panel that provides NIJ Level IIIA defense while allowing for civilian interaction.

Avail™ Ballistic Door Panels — designed to pair with Enlight Window Armor, Avail is the primary platform of Angel Armor’s vehicle package, providing customers the security of full-door, Level IIIA coverage. New in 2017, Avail is available as an NIJ Level III door panel for select vehicles.

The enhanced Truth SNAP™ Magnetic Plate System — modular trauma plates that deliver concealable rifle threat protection in an ultra lightweight package for extended, all day use. The Truth SNAP system provides tiered threat protection, allowing users to armor up or down as the mission requires.

Angel Armor’s full 2017 product lineup will be on display at the 2017 SHOT Show, January 17 – 20, at the following locations:

SHOT Show Booth 7109, Level 1 Law Enforcement

SHOT Show New Product Center

To get the media and buyers fired-up about SHOT Show, Angel Armor will be exhibiting their newest products at Industry Day at the Range on January 16, 2017, at Boulder Rifle & Pistol Club in Boulder City, Nevada. Members of the press, retailers and buyers are encouraged to stop by booth NS-38 to experience Angel Armor’s next generation products at the largest one-day event in the hunting and shooting industry.

About Angel Armor

Dedicated to defending life from threat, Angel Armor is a premier provider of advanced ballistic armor solutions. With innovative and proprietary products, manufactured in the U.S., Angel Armor has developed a suite of globally recognized, tested and approved ballistic armor technologies. Angel Armor's product lines range from vehicles to personal armor and feature a variety of threat levels. With these solutions, Angel Armor elevates Protection at a Higher Level™ with uncompromising and unparalleled protection worthy of those we serve. To learn more about Angel Armor, please visit angelarmor.com.