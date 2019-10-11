Join U.S. Armor at IACP 2019 — Booth #2024

U.S Armor Corportation will be attending the 126th annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2019 October 26 -29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Come meet us the U.S Armor team at booth #2024.

About U.S. Armor Corporation

U.S. Armor Corporation, founded in 1986, has risen rapidly to become a leader in the body armor industry. The dedicated team at U.S. Armor is fully committed to a single mission: producing the finest armor products available in the world today. For more than 30 years, we’ve gone to greater lengths than anyone else to craft vests of exceptional fit, comfort, and protection.