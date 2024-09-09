Dyneema enables ballistic protection solutions without PFAS

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND — Dyneema, owned by Avient Corporation , a leading provider of specialty and sustainable materials solutions and services, is proud to provide ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber, unidirectional (UD) composite fabric, and film materials that are manufactured without intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for hard and soft ballistic armor, helmets, and vehicle armor. Also, unlike para-aramid alternatives, the unique properties of Dyneema, the world’s strongest fiber, enable personal protection products that can achieve desirable levels of water, liquid, and oil-repellency without a need for PFAS-based surface treatments.

Certain PFAS are often used in a range of personal protection products, including in their manufacturing processes or surface treatments. However, a growing body of research suggests that many PFAS break down very slowly over time and can persist in water and soil in the environment. As a result, authorities in the United States and beyond are considering actions to limit PFAS. At the North Carolina FEDTEX 2024 Conference, the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center warned that solutions containing PFAS are becoming less readily available because of regulatory and supply chain uncertainty. According to the DEVCOM Soldier Center, there is an urgent need to move toward non-PFAS alternatives within the personal protection industry.

One material currently used to make personal protective products is para-aramid. However, para-aramid-based solutions require a surface treatment, which typically is PFAS-based, to repel liquids, such as water and oils, because moisture and oil can negatively affect the ballistic performance of para-aramid fibers. In contrast, the unique properties of Dyneema materials make them inherently resistant to moisture and easy to wipe clean – meaning there is no need to apply a PFAS-containing surface treatment.

Thanks to its unique manufacturing process and performance properties, the Dyneema brand signifies that its fiber, UD material, and film are made without intentionally added PFAS. For the American market, Dyneema fiber – with its unrivaled strength-to-weight ratio – is manufactured in Greenville, North Carolina. The Greenville site employs more than 400 American workers, 10% of whom are military veterans. The facility is also close to the Dyneema business’s US Technical Service Center, where its ballistic experts support armor manufacturers in developing next-generation products capable of standing up to legacy and emerging threats.

As the only manufacturer of ballistic protection materials to make both its fiber and UD material in the USA, the Dyneema brand is trusted by elite state and federal forces and fully compliant with the Berry Amendment. Its unrivaled ballistic stopping power and ultra-low weight make it the ideal solution, without intentionally added PFAS, for crafting high-performance armor that protects those who protect us.

