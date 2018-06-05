Angel Armor recently awards its Angel Award

Recently, Angel Armor awarded its Angel Award — it’s top honor for those who have spoken on behalf of those who serve in local law enforcement — to Timothy Johnson, Chief of the Flint Police Department.

“We had several deserving nominees who have used their platforms to support local enforcement,” say JC Richardson, co-founder of Angel Armor. “Chief Johnson and his officers of the Flint Police Department shed positive light on the sacrifices and dedication it takes to be an officer in the Netflix series Flintown.”

Angel Armor’s mission is protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness for local law enforcement officials and family.

“We are proud to stand with the men and women like Chief Johnson and his officers — who serve our communities,” adds Richardson, “it’s an honor to do so.”

Angel Armor would like to thank Proud Police Wife - uniting law enforcement families one shift at a time, and Law Enforcement Today - embracing law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters.

