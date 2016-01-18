Angel Armor Unveils RISE, the Smartest Concealable Armor System Ever Designed

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) today unveiled a new era in personal protection — RISE™, the smartest armor system ever designed. RISE is a concealable armor system engineered for ultimate safety, comfort and versatility. RISE enables you to elevate your protection with the tiered Truth SNAP™ Plate System — uniquely new trauma plates that provide rifle-threat protection integrated in an ultra lightweight package for extended, all-day use. Designed from the ground up, RISE defines a new standard for soft body armor.

RISE unique features:

• Comfort through advanced Ballistic Suspension System and proprietary QuadCore Attachment System™ for a repeatable fit

• Versatile, low profile laser-cut panels for PALS/MOLLE-compatible attachments • Integrated Truth SNAP plate system — enhanced protection against 5.56x45mm FMJ, 7.62x39mm FMJ (AK-47) and other special threats

• Seven points of adjustment ensure a tailored and secure fit

“We’ve listened, we’ve studied and we’ve responded to the needs of heroes, patriots and guardians,” said Josh Richardson, Co-Founder for Angel Armor. “Our industry-leading research, engineering and development teams have united behind a brand new, proprietary personal protection platform.”

RISE is designed to protect against NIJ 0101.06 Level II and Level IIIA standards and numerous special threats and is available for both male and female officers. RISE Male Level IIIA Ultra Premium vest is designed to meet the DEA Armor Testing Protocol, FBI 4.1 Body Armor Test Protocol and the USASOC Frag Testing protocol.

About RISE

RISE is a personal protection carrier system engineered for ultimate safety, comfort and versatility. Designed to the NIJ 0101.06 standard for Level IIIA and Level II threat levels, RISE features a lightweight design in a revolutionary concealed package. The RISE ballistic package utilizes a hybrid DSM Dyneema® and an exclusive to Angel Armor, proprietary TexTech® sixth generation Core Matrix Technology™.

About Truth SNAP

Truth SNAP is a concealable two-piece trauma plate system designed to protect against NIJ 0108.01 Level IIIA threats and beyond, delivering rifle threat protection integrated in an ultra lightweight package for extended, all-day use. The unique magnetic SNAP™ system ensures a strong union and proper alignment for tiered threat protection — making it easier to armor up.

About Angel Armor

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural. To learn more about Angel Armor RISE, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Contact: Reed Doughty, Communications Manager Angel Armor (970) 999 3024 reed.doughty@angelarmor.com