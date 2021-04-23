BlueStone Safety’s load bearing vests help police officers reduce back pain

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Law enforcement is a physically demanding job, and officers are prone to chronic back pain.

Police say patrol officers carry 20-25 pounds of gear when on the job, and two years ago, the department switched from their traditional utility belts to load bearing vests.

“The belts added a lot of lower back pain, some hip pain too,” says Riley McLennan with the Eau Claire Police Department.

