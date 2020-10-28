Onyx Armor announces promotion of Scotty Wylie to CEO

MIAMI — Onyx Armor, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Body Armor Systems, announces the promotion of Scotty Wylie to Chief Executive Officer.

“Scotty joined the Onyx Armor team as COO in October of 2018. Under Scotty’s direction, our North America revenue has increased exponentially. His experience and expertise have proven to be a major asset to the organization. We look forward to Scotty guiding the organization for years to come,” said Javier Rocha and Juan Gutierrez, directors/owners of Onyx Armor.

“I am honored to accept this new position at Onyx Armor,” Wylie said. “The last few years have been amazing. Javier and Juan are not just owners, they are friends. They have provided everything necessary to service our customer base and expand well beyond our original plans. Together, we will set the standard for Quality products, innovation and most importantly, service in the Armor industry.”

About Onyx Armor

Onyx Armor is a privately held, minority owned, certified Hub Zone, small business. The company has been in business since 2010 and operates in a 20,000 square foot state of the art facility in Miami, FL. 100% of Onyx Armor manufactured systems including carriers are manufactured in the United States. Onyx Armor has manufactured over 130,000 vests since opening their new facility in early 2017 and in addition has performed as a subcontractor for various products to support programs with the U.S. Military and federal government. Onyx Armor currently has several NIJ certifications with many new certifications in process, to expand their product line and is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Onyx Armor will be showcasing their product line in their booth at the SHOT SHOW in January. Please visit the website at www.onyxarmor.com