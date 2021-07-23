Safariland announces holster fits for the new Taurus GX4

Jacksonville, Fla. – Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced holster fits for the new Taurus GX4. These Safariland and Bianchi holsters provide versatile functionality for Taurus’s new micro-compact GX4 9mm.

“The new Taurus GX4 is a compact pistol that’s ideal for everyday carry,” said Eric Gasvoda, Vice President and General Manager for The Safariland Group duty gear division. “And Safariland specializes in how Americans carry. These holsters for the new micro-nine GX4 offer immediate options for anyone looking to carry a GX4. From the classic leather of Bianchi to the innovative retention systems developed by Safariland, we have the holster you need.”

Holster Fits for the GX4:

For in-waist-band concealment, Bianchi offers both right and left-handed holsters. The Model 6 and tuckable 6T provide classic IWB concealment. For more retention, the Bianchi Model 6 ATB combines IWB with a thumb-break strap.

Safariland’s IWB lineup includes the minimalist Model 17 and tuckable 17T. The Model 27 offers a SafariLaminate™ body with adjustable tension. For those who prefer more width to their holsters, the Bianchi Model 135 allows for comfort and concealment. The Safariland Model 25, a Boltron lined suede holster, is designed for pocket carry. And for even deeper concealment, the Bianchi Model 150 Negotiator provides an option for classic ankle-carry.

The GX4 is large enough for carrying outside the waistband. The Bianchi 126 Assent is an ideal OWB design for the GX4, as is the Bianchi Model 105 Minimalist. For increased retention, the Bianchi Venom offers a thumb break strap, and the Bianchi Model 82 offers Safariland’s CarryLok™ system.

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safarilandis a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/pages/safariland-duty-gear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.