Safariland announces holster fits for the Springfield Armory Hellcat

Jacksonville, Florida –Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced holster fits for the new Springfield Armory Hellcat. These Safariland and Bianchi holsters provide versatile functionality for Springfield Armory’s micro 9mm.

“Springfield Armory’s Hellcat has set a new standard for everyday carry,” said Eric Gasvoda, Vice President and General Manager for The Safariland Group duty gear division. “Safariland’s holsters provide a wide variety of options for Hellcat owners. From appendix carry with Bianchi’s new custom-fit Model 100 to the security of Safariland’s ALS system in the 7TS line, Safariland and Bianchi are bringing decades of experience to holsters for today’s most versatile firearms.”

Holster Fits for the Hellcat:

Bianchi’s Model 100 IWB holster is a classic leather holster that offers a minimalist profile in a comfortable holster. The new size 16 has been added just for the Hellcat, and fits the micro 9mm perfectly.

The 7TS holster platform can be worn in many configurations. The versatile 7TS is available with a paddle, belt slide, belt loops or a belt clip. With its Automatic Locking System (ALS), the 7TS is also an excellent choice for a shoulder holster.

For IWB carry, Safariland’s Model 27 is ideal. The Model 27 offers a SafariLaminate™ body with adjustable tension. The Model 27 provides security with a classic leather look.

For more retention, the 575 GLS combines in-waistband carry with Safariland’s Grip Locking System. As you grip the gun, your index finger moves the GLS lever, allowing for a natural and intuitive draw.

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safarilandis a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/pages/safariland-duty-gear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.