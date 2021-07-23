Safariland announces limited availability of Multicam Black™ options for 6304rds and 6354rds Holsters and Liberator HP 2.0 Hearing Protection

Jacksonville, Fla. –Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced that their 6304RDS and 6354RDS holsters and Liberator HP 2.0 hearing protection line will be available for a limited time in Multicam Black.

“Safariland has had numerous requests for Multicam Black camouflage wraps for our 6304RDS and 6354RDS holsters,” said Eric Gasvoda, Vice President and General Manager for The Safariland Group duty gear division, “and now they’re ready. Fans of the pattern can now choose the option for the Cordura® wraps that Safariland uses on its holsters. A complimentary pattern is also being offered on the Liberator HP models, but both options will only be available for a limited time.”

Safariland offers Cordura nylon wraps on its holsters to enhance functionality. The addition of the 500D nylon provides rugged durability and excellent resistance to abrasion. Cordura also helps to deaden sound and provides for a low IR signature. Color options include Black, Ranger Green, Khaki, Coyote, Multicam™ and now Multicam Black.

Safariland’s Liberator HP headsets will also be available in sought-after Multicam Black for a limited time. The Liberator HP headsets provide 360 degrees ambient sound reproduction for accurate environmental sound replication, threat identification and threat localization. Liberator HP headsets transmit ambient sounds and speech while protecting the wearer from dangerous noise levels, making them a crucial tool for increased situational awareness. Now, these dynamic headsets are available in black, flat dark earth, olive drab. The limited-edition Multicam Black headsets are only available on www.safariland.com

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/pages/safariland-duty-gear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.