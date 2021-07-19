Safariland takes holster retention to the extreme

Jacksonville, Fla. — Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today debuted a holster video like no other. For years Safariland has set the standard for how firearms are retained in a holster. This extreme video puts new light on proven technology.

“At The Safariland Group, we live for innovation, performance, excellence and legacy every day” said Tim Drnec, VP of Marketing and Commercial Sales for The Safariland Group. “Our team wanted to go out and show our products in an all-new way, and they certainly achieved that-and then some. These scenarios demonstrate the ultra-reliability of our holsters’ function, design, build and of course, retention.”

Secure Against High Force, Jolts and Torque

Strength, power and endurance are all honed in the gym. They’re also qualities of the world’s top holsters. So Safariland took its products to the gym floor to be tested by free will and brute force. When the time came to push the threshold of Level IV retention, they headed out to a maritime playground for a high-speed day on the water. And to remind everyone that retention is critical at all altitudes, the team went to new heights. They also showed these holsters release how and when they should and function in the most dynamic of environments.

Safariland has taken the utmost pride and gone to immeasurable lengths to ensure firearms are secure in all of its holsters. The company is continuously seeking new innovation to add to the premier product lineup. Every effort is being made to uphold and build upon the legacy of protecting law enforcement, military and security professionals as well as private citizens.

More information on the tests, the new video and the results are available at https://inside.safariland.com/shop-page/retention/

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/pages/safariland-duty-gear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.

For media resources and information, please visit the www.safariland.com/media-center.

