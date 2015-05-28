See what police departments are saying about the PatrolEyes HD 60 day T&E program

What an outstanding piece of equipment, my officers are so impressed with the cam they don’t want to turn it over to each other. The cam is just perfect for their traffic stops and other calls they respond to. I am currently talking to the mayor about purchasing more.

Mike Contant

Chief of Police, Mitchell NE

A new hire was brought on to the department, who had his own personal PatrolEyes body camera. I was extremely impressed with the functions and capabilities of the PatrolEyes body cam. While already being in the market for a quality body camera, I immediately went to my Mayor and Council to present the PatrolEyes HD. They recently approved the funding for the purchase. Thanks!

Chief Derick Coleman

Eutaw Police Department

Eunice Police Department went with the PatrolEyes camera because of the easy operations. We liked the aspect that the camera vibrates when activated and also displays a red light when recording. The camera allows officers to keep their eyes on the suspect and know that the camera is recording. The infrared option is fantastic. The ability to take photos is another valuable option.

Thank you.

Sergeant Charles Dudley

Eunice Police Department

