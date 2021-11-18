SENTRY Tactical Expands Options in New EDC Holsters

SENTRY’s new line of Every Day Carry holsters offers a super sleek design with adjustable settings for a comfortable, all-day fit.

Virginia Beach, Va. (November 2021) – SENTRY Tactical expands their new line of EDC holsters to include a stylish Comfort Carry holster in microfiber suede, a “leather-look” Variable Fit holster, and an optimal solution for a pocket carry holster, the IWB/Pocket holster.

The Comfort Carry Inside the Pant/Tuckable Holster is covered with an anti-slip microfiber suede and features edge stitching for a casual look that is comfortable for all-day wear, easy to clean and good looking. Just like the Inside the Pant/Tuckable holster, this microfiber suede version with the unique angle adjust clip attachment system allows the user to tuck a shirt over the firearm for the ultimate in concealability and accessibility. This Level 1 retention holster is also adjustable for height and holster inclination and has a sight channel for a smooth draw and reholstering. Available in a grey-suede look for GLOCK Models G17, 19, 43, S&W Shield 9/40, and SIG 238 with an MSRP of $65.99.

SENTRY’s Variable Fit Inside the Pants Holster is a thin, lightweight concealed carry holster featuring a “leather-look” reinforced microfiber body with an interior lining of suede microfiber. The holster is internally reinforced with a non-deformable material with a differentiated polymer reinforcement at the top insert area of the holster, for easy drawing and reholstering. The multi-position Rubber-Tech hook-and-loop fastener, allow the Easy-Fit to be worn in a variety of cants on the belt, and inside the pants. Available in black and four sizes for a sub-compact, medium semi-auto, large auto (G19), and large auto with longer barrel (G17) with an MSRP of $62.99.

The ideal pocket holster is SENTRY’s IWB/Pocket Holster, a comfortable concealed carry holster with a non-slip exterior and a closed-cell foam interior that conforms to the shape of the firearm. The soft interior liner protects and reduces friction and wear on the firearm. Ambidextrous design available in black for GLOCK Models (G26, G27, G29), (G19, G23, G25), (G17, G20, G22), .380 semi-autos to 2.75” barrel, 2” – 3” small revolvers (except for 5-shot), 3” – 4” medium barrels (.32/.380) and 2” small revolver/5-shot and small frame .380 with Crimson Trace. MSRP is $18.99.

