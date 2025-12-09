Slate Solutions exhibiting at the 2026 SHOT Show in Las Vegas

PRESS RELEASE

DAVIE, Fla. — Slate Solutions will exhibit at the 2026 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, the premier event hosted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). The show brings together top manufacturers, agencies, and industry leaders from around the world.

Visit Slate Solutions at Booth 61511 to see the latest armor innovations for military, law enforcement, and security professionals.

Product Highlights

Odin 2.0 - An upgraded platform built for high performance, precision fit, and mission readiness.

Wraptor 2.0 - A redesigned carrier delivering improved mobility, comfort, and modularity.

Proviz - A next step in high visibility protection designed for enhanced safety and identification.

Sneak Peeks: DTX and PCX - Exclusive early looks at Slate's upcoming lightweight, scalable armor platforms.

About SHOT Show

For the tactical and defense community, SHOT Show is the go-to event for discovering new equipment, connecting with trusted suppliers, and exploring next-generation solutions. It also offers training, demos, and educational sessions that keep professionals ahead of evolving needs.

About Slate Solutions

Founded in 2015, Slate Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-performance tactical gear and protective equipment, trusted by law enforcement, military, EMS, and fire professionals worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and mission-critical performance, Slate Solutions continues to set the standard for protective solutions that save lives.

For more information, visit www.SlateSolutions.com