Slate Solutions launches Wraptor 2.0 Tactical Carrier

PRESS RELEASE

DAVIE, Fla. — Slate Solutions has released the Wraptor 2.0 Tactical Carrier, an enhanced evolution of the original Wraptor platform. This updated design delivers improved mobility, comfort, and mission-ready adaptability for professionals operating in demanding environments. The Wraptor 2.0 features a more streamlined ergonomic fit, a moisture-wicking stretch lining, a reinforced drag handle, and upgraded removable shoulder pads for extended wear.

Engineered for flexible loadouts, it includes multiple quick-release cummerbund options, integrated cable management, a built-in admin pouch, and a removable front placard with a kangaroo pouch. Its laser-cut MOLLE platform supports modular attachments, and the carrier is compatible with soft armor inserts and accessory upgrades such as throat, collar, deltoid, groin, lower abdomen, and lower back protection.

Constructed from high-strength nylon for greater durability and comfort, the Wraptor 2.0 delivers reliability and performance in real-world conditions.

“Every element is designed to enhance protection, agility, and user confidence,” said Mike Slate, CEO of Slate Solutions.

The Wraptor 2.0 Tactical Carrier is now available through Slate Solutions’ authorized dealers.

Details are available at https://www.slatesolutions.com/catalog-product/wraptor/

About Slate Solutions

Founded in 2015, Slate Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-performance tactical gear and protective equipment, trusted by law enforcement, military, EMS, and fire professionals worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and mission-critical performance, Slate Solutions continues to set the standard for protective solutions that save lives.

For more information, visit www.slatesolutions.com/catalog-product/odin-2-plate-carrier/