The Safariland Group, a company with a rich heritage in the law enforcement and sporting markets, encompasses a group of recognized and well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. We are committed to focusing on the customer first in all we do. Our mission, Together, We Save Lives, is much more than a statement; it is a creed we live by.

Innovation. Performance. Excellence. Legacy. At The Safariland Group we live these values every day. We live them when we empower over two thousand people to design, engineer, research and deliver our protective equipment products to those that keep us safe. We live them as we continuously seek new innovations to add to the premier group of Safariland product lines that protect law enforcement, military and security professionals. We live them when we help save lives. Our Safariland SAVES CLUB® has chronicled and honored over 2,035 public safety professionals whose lives have been saved, in part through using our products. We’re proud of who we are and what we do.

Address: 13386 International Parkway Jacksonville, FL
Zip Code: 32218
Main Phone Number: 800.347.1200
Body Armor Duty Gear Headsets & Earpieces Holsters
ARTICLES
thumbnail_D16FCDB6-EBFD-42E6-BA20-9C3A14266336.jpg
Ambush
Shots Fired: Cop breaks silence after partner’s terrifying murder
September 02, 2025 12:40 PM
 · 
Shots Fired Podcast
Defensive tactics training
What Cops Want
Why current officer use of force training falls short — and how to fix it
August 31, 2025 10:24 AM
 · 
Duane Wolfe
Police training survey
What Cops Want
A crisis in police preparation: Police1’s ‘What Cops Want’ data speaks
August 31, 2025 09:58 AM
 · 
Leon Reha
WCW hero image.png
What Cops Want
Training to survive: What officers say they really need
August 27, 2025 04:52 PM
students doing stiff arm to hip heist.jpg
Police Training
‘We should be training weekly, not yearly': Officers demand more hands-on defensive tactics that match real-world threats
July 09, 2025 05:04 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Safariland 6000 Series for the Staccato HD press release.png
Holsters
Safariland 6000 series for the Staccato HD now available
May 02, 2025 10:27 AM
safariland_logo.png
Headsets & Earpieces
Safariland announces REDLINE Series of fire and rescue communications products
April 14, 2025 05:03 PM
SAF_IncogX_Glock_Gun-Only%20Mag-Caddy_LH.jpg
Holsters
Safariland announces left-hand fits for the Incog X IWB Holster
November 15, 2024 05:20 PM
SAF_IncogX_Glock_Large-Light_Beauty_0078.jpg
Holsters
Safariland announces new fits for the Incog X IWB holster
November 08, 2024 10:39 AM
p1-headsets.png
Headsets & Earpieces
How to buy headsets (eBook)
June 24, 2024 10:02 PM
p1-body-armor.png
Body Armor
How to buy body armor (eBook)
June 17, 2024 08:27 AM
p1-duty-gear.png
Duty Gear
How to buy duty gear (eBook)
May 24, 2024 12:02 PM
Gear.png
Duty Gear
Complete guide: How to buy police gear
April 16, 2024 04:08 PM
