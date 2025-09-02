Shots Fired: Cop breaks silence after partner’s terrifying murder

Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.

In this episode of the Shots Fired Podcast, cohosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Schoberg sit down with Stockton police officer Pancho Freer, who shares the story of the day his partner and friend, Officer Jimmy Inn, was shot and killed in front of him during a call for service.

