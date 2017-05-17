Ind. police receive body camera grant

The Washington Times Herald

WASHINGTON, Ind. — Washington’s police force will be getting new body cameras, with the help of a $10,000 grant from the Daviess County Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund.

Wednesday evening donors to the Women’s Fund gathered at the Community Foundation’s office on Main Street in Washington to select Washington Police Department as the fund’s 16th grant recipient.

Making the presentation to about 30 of the Women’s Fund donors, Assistant Police Chief Trent McWilliams said the grant was written to help the department outfit all 21 full-time WPD police officers with new body-worn cameras to comply with new state legislation.

