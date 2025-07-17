Honoring our heroes in law enforcement

Each May, as we gather at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor the fallen, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary courage and humanity of the men and women I’ve come to know over my 32-year career. This year, I was privileged to meet and speak with four such individuals during Axon Week 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Each year, Axon presents the RISE Awards, recognizing first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty – those who demonstrate exceptional courage, ingenuity and compassion in moments of critical need.

Warren, Michigan: A Life Pulled from Danger

Detective Daniel Rose and Officer David Chapman, Warren Police Department

Officer David Chapman and Detective Daniel Rose accept an 2025 Axon RISE Award. © Axon Enterprise Inc.

On a stormy morning in Warren, Michigan, heavy rainfall had caused widespread damage. Detective Daniel Rose was on duty when he spotted a group of children standing near a young boy who lay motionless in a puddle beside a sparking, live power line. Officer David Chapman quickly arrived on scene, helping move the other children to safety as they assessed the risk.

Drawing from his background as a former firefighter, Rose recognized the severe danger – knowing that live wires can carry up to 7,000 volts and that safety guidelines advise keeping a 50-foot distance. Still, aware that the child needed urgent help, the officers acted. Grasping the boy by his shoes to minimize electrical risk, they pulled him to safety across the street. EMTs were summoned to the scene and transported the child to a nearby hospital. The child was revived and later made a full recovery. In retrospect, both men said they would not hesitate to jump in to help save the boy, despite not having rubber gloves or a wooden pole or help pull the unconscious boy from the sparking lines.

Both officers spoke about the incident with quiet humility – eschewing praise and focusing instead on the outcome. Their decisive, selfless actions saved a life and their calm professionalism in the face of such danger makes them truly deserving recipients of the 2025 Axon RISE Award.

Everett, Washington: Into the Fire

Sergeant Steve Ross, Everett Police Department

Sergeant Steve Ross accepts a 2025 Axon RISE Award. © Axon Enterprise Inc.

While on patrol, Sergeant Steve Ross responded to a vehicle collision and arrived to find one of the cars engulfed in flames. The driver, unconscious and strapped in by his seatbelt, was still inside the vehicle. Ross pounded on the windows but received no response. Recalling that his collapsible baton had a ceramic tip, he shattered the window, cleared the glass and pulled the man to safety – suffering burns to his own hands and arms in the process.

But the danger hadn’t passed. The burning car had begun rolling toward a busy intersection towards vehicles and pedestrians. Without hesitation, Sergeant Ross returned to the flaming vehicle and managed to steer it off the roadway, again braving himself inside the burning vehicle, preventing a potential secondary disaster.

Like so many officers, Ross downplayed his role afterward, calling it “something anyone would do.” But to the man whose life he saved – and to everyone else kept out of harm’s way – his actions were extraordinary.

Deming, New Mexico: A Birth, a Crisis, a Lifesaver

Officer Ismael Perez, New Mexico State Police

Officer Ismael Perez accepts a 2025 Axon RISE Award. © Axon Enterprise Inc.

Officer Ismael Perez patrols the long, often desolate highways of southern New Mexico. One morning, outside of Deming, he clocked a vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop – only to discover the occupants were a panicked couple racing to the hospital. The woman was in active labor.

Perez escorted them to the nearest emergency facility, but upon arrival found that the baby had already been delivered – and was unresponsive, with the umbilical cord still attached. The parents were in shock and unable to act.

Relying not on police training, but on recent experience – his own wife had given birth just weeks prior – Officer Perez sprang into action. He cleared the baby’s airway and clamped the cord, administering lifesaving aid. The baby was revived and is thriving today thanks to Perez’s swift, calm response.

When I asked if he had since reunited with the family, Perez simply smiled and said, “Not yet, but I will.”

ACTING WHERE OTHERS MIGHT PAUSE

Across these stories, a common thread unites all four officers: empathy, humility, bravery, perseverance and a selfless determination to act when others might have paused. These traits are hallmarks of our law enforcement community and it was truly a pleasure to see them recognized and honored at Axon Week 2025.

To view more stories of heroism and past Axon RISE Award recipients, visit the official gallery here: 2025 Axon RISE Award Winners Gallery

Know a deserving officer whose story should be told? Keep an eye out for the 2026 Axon Awards nomination period.