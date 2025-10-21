Up close: Prepared uses AI to accelerate 911 dispatching

DENVER – Prepared by Axon, brings AI assistive technology to the 911 call taker and accelerates understanding of the emergency, the assignment of resources and the inclusion of necessary data into the response and investigation software platforms.

Prepared, a recent Axon acquisition, was on display at the Axon booth to thousands of law enforcement leaders attending the 2025 International Association Chiefs of Chiefs conference in Denver.

“Prepared brings digital technology at the moment the 911 call happens,” Michael Chime, Prepared CEO said.

Product: Prepared turns 911 calls into actionable intelligence and enables faster response. Prepared’s technology synthesizes call audio, text, video, GPS and real-time translation into a single view. Prepared already partners with over 1,000 agencies in 49 states that protect nearly 100 million people.

What it does: Prepared integrates into the existing dispatch software ecosystem and uses data from 911 callers, text messages, audio and video cameras to best enable proper response and help the 911 dispatcher efficiently deploy resources. Specifically Prepared can assist with determining the:



Nature of the call. The AI technology can translate the caller’s language and deliver responses to the caller in their language. Prepared can also recognize the type of incident based on clues and keywords in information the caller is providing, often more quickly than the 911 call taker is able to recognize it or direct the call taker toward the most likely types of incidents.

The AI technology can translate the caller’s language and deliver responses to the caller in their language. Prepared can also recognize the type of incident based on clues and keywords in information the caller is providing, often more quickly than the 911 call taker is able to recognize it or direct the call taker toward the most likely types of incidents. Location of the call. With so many 911 calls originating from cellular phones, the location of the call isn’t always precise. Prepared using information from the caller, like “I am near a Wendy’s next to a car lot,” to narrow down the location or even precisely locate the caller. Prepared can also help the 911 center recognize when multiple calls are likely related to the same incident or see the call that might be coming in at the same time and location, but isn’t the same emergency.

With so many 911 calls originating from cellular phones, the location of the call isn’t always precise. Prepared using information from the caller, like “I am near a Wendy’s next to a car lot,” to narrow down the location or even precisely locate the caller. Prepared can also help the 911 center recognize when multiple calls are likely related to the same incident or see the call that might be coming in at the same time and location, but isn’t the same emergency. Missing gaps in the call information. Chime provided a recent example of a 911 caller speaking in Mandarin that his daughter had been injured. Prepared translated that information in real-time and the dispatcher was able to start police and EMS to the call without having to wait for a human translator to join the call. Prepared, hearing the daughter has been seriously injured in Mandarin, had enough information to suggest the right initial response to the emergency.

Key features: Many communities are served by CAD software that was built for the past needs of police, fire and EMS dispatch. Though that software serves the ongoing basic requirements, it hasn’t been able to keep pace with the influx of data from cameras, drone as a first responder programs and cellular calls and text. Prepared runs with existing software and offers these key features:



Integration with existing software and data sources, including receiving information from humans, fixed cameras and drones and feeding information into a real time crime center.

Assistive AI that helps every step of the way, making existing personnel more efficient and able to make resource allocation decisions faster.

Instant translation of the caller’s language, greatly speeding up the process of getting the right information, keeping the caller calm and engaged and delivering the right resources.

Shrinking the time from “call to closure.” Prepared delivers the start of the incident data into other Axon products like Axon Fusus, Axon Assistant and Axon Evidence providing consistent data across the full software suite used by law enforcement agencies.

Prepared implementation

The Prepared team recognizes that new technology implementation is a change management process. At the department or customer level, Prepared team members listen to the needs of telecommunicators, understand their challenges and goals and then apply the assistive AI intelligence to a 911 center’s workflow.

Prepared helps telecommunicators help those in need, which has the chance to increase telecommunicator job satisfaction, reduce burnout and turnoverand make each call more manageable. After all, 911 call takers joined the field because they want to serve their community and care for others as quickly and compassionatley as possible.