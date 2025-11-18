Axon to acquire Carbyne, uniting cloud infrastructure and AI to redefine the 911 experience

PRESS RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carbyne, an innovative emergency communications and response platform serving hundreds of agencies protecting more than 250 million people worldwide.

This acquisition represents the next step in Axon’s strategy to modernize every stage of public safety — starting at the first call for help. Carbyne’s cloud-native call-handling platform powers how emergency communications centers (ECCs) receive, route, and manage incoming calls, enabling uninterrupted service, built-in resilience, and faster access to critical data.

By bringing together Carbyne’s cloud-native call routing and Prepared by Axon’s AI-driven situational insights, Axon can now deliver the most connected and intelligent 911 platform, uniting every stage from call to closure. Together, these capabilities will form Axon 911, a next-generation, fully integrated solution connecting emergency callers, dispatchers, and responders with real-time context and clarity. With these capabilities combined, Axon will provide real-time intelligence from the moment a call begins through field response, investigation in Axon Evidence, and ultimately resolution within the justice system — improving outcomes and protecting more lives in more places.

“Every year, more than 240 million 911 calls are made in the U.S., and in too many cases, vital information is lost between the call and the response,” said Rick Smith, Axon Founder and CEO. “By uniting Axon’s 30-year legacy of innovation with Carbyne’s cloud-based call management platform, we’re closing that gap, giving call takers and dispatchers instant visibility and connecting them directly to officers in the field. It’s how we transform a call for help into the first moment of intelligence.”

“Carbyne was created to modernize how help arrives—by giving emergency professionals the clarity, resilience, and confidence they need in critical moments,” said Amir Elichai, Carbyne Founder and CEO. “Joining Axon allows us to scale that mission globally and integrate more deeply into the broader public safety ecosystem. Together, we’ll help agencies save time, reduce uncertainty, and improve outcomes for the people and communities they serve.”

The transaction, which values Carbyne at $625 million, is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius served as legal counsel to Axon, and Herzog, Fox & Neeman and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Carbyne.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform—built for speed, clarity, and action—uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% inbound call flow uptime in the US, Carbyne delivers resilience at scale. With global reach and an unrelenting focus on impact, we help communities stay safer, better prepared, and more connected—because every second matters, and every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne.com.

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.