How 10-8 Video’s ARSENAL MK2 helps agencies protect officers, strengthen evidence and build public trust

In today’s policing environment, the expectations placed on agencies are higher than ever. Administrators are balancing accountability, public transparency, officer safety, and tight budgets, often while relying on outdated tools or vendor contracts that lock them into years of payments. Meanwhile, frontline officers are expected to document rapidly evolving events accurately, even in chaotic or low-light conditions.

For years, the proposed solution was simple: body-worn cameras.

Unfortunately, across the country, agencies are discovering a gap between what body cameras were supposed to deliver and what many legacy systems actually provide. Video quality drops in low light. Evidence offload and upload processes, while often completed at the station, are frequently inefficient and time-consuming. Digital storage fees continue to drain police budgets. Contract requirements allow for little flexibility. When critical incidents occur, agencies sometimes discover that the footage they need most is incomplete, missing, or too poor in quality to withstand courtroom scrutiny.

These frustrations are common, but they are solvable.

That is where 10-8 Video’s ARSENAL MK2 takes a different approach.

Built for departments that need reliability without financial strain, ARSENAL MK2 focuses on what agencies consistently say matters most: clear video, rugged durability, simple workflows, and upfront pricing with no long-term contracts. Instead of forcing agencies into a closed subscription ecosystem, 10-8 Video designed ARSENAL MK2 to deliver the essentials that protect officers, strengthen investigations, and support public trust, without unnecessary financial baggage.

This article examines the real challenges agencies face with traditional body camera systems and how ARSENAL MK2 is engineered to address them.

The problem: Body camera programs are only as strong as their weakest link

Across the country, administrators cite the same five recurring challenges with body camera programs.

1. Inconsistent or unreliable video evidence

Clear, reliable footage is the foundation of any body camera program. Without it, even well-written reports can struggle to hold up in court. Fast-moving incidents occur in unpredictable lighting and weather conditions, and when footage is blurry, grainy, or washed out, it creates investigative challenges and can undermine credibility during critical reviews.

ARSENAL MK2 delivers:



High-definition, wide-angle video

Consistent performance in low-light conditions

Audio designed to cut through ambient noise

Sharp, stable recording during high-movement incidents

For agencies that want additional flexibility, settings can be tailored to operational needs, storage limits, or specialized units.

Whether an officer is involved in a foot pursuit, a tense vehicle stop, or a chaotic domestic call, ARSENAL MK2’s video remains detailed and legible. This allows investigators, prosecutors, supervisors, and community stakeholders to see exactly what happened without guesswork.

2. Rising liability and limited officer protection

In critical incidents, the first evidence many people see is not a full investigative report but body camera footage. Viral clips can place agencies under intense scrutiny. When video is unclear, incomplete, or lacks context, assumptions often fill the gap.

ARSENAL MK2 addresses this by offering:



Consistent, high-quality footage that captures full context

Optional pre-event recording, ensuring moments leading up to incidents are preserved

Configurable activation triggers that reduce the risk of human error

Reliable file retention with secure chain-of-custody tracking

When officers face complaints, internal reviews, or public questions, dependable footage helps provide accurate information. This protects officers, supports supervisors, and strengthens public confidence in the investigative process.

3. Inefficient documentation and evidence offload workflows

Many legacy camera systems slow agencies down with inefficient offload processes, manual tagging, and cumbersome file management that consume valuable officer and administrative time. Even when uploads occur at the station, poor workflows and unreliable systems can turn a routine task into a recurring frustration.

ARSENAL MK2 is designed to eliminate these bottlenecks through:



Automated metadata tagging

Fast, straightforward evidence offload

Activation triggers linked to lights, firearm racks, and other systems

Flexible upload options, including cloud, local, or hybrid environments

Officers spend less time dealing with administrative friction, while supervisors and administrators avoid hours spent correcting mislabeled or missing files. Smaller or understaffed IT teams benefit from a system that runs efficiently in the background rather than consuming support resources.

4. Pressure for transparency without practical tools

Agencies face increasing pressure to respond quickly to public concerns, media requests, and internal reviews. Transparency requires more than simply storing video. It depends on clear metadata, fast retrieval, and evidence management tools that support, rather than disrupt, daily operations.

ARSENAL MK2 supports transparency by offering:



Easy evidence retrieval for supervisors, command staff, and public information requests

Reliable retention policies aligned with modern expectations

Simple file management that supports transparency initiatives

With the right tools in place, agencies can respond confidently and proactively to public and internal inquiries.

5. Budget and procurement restrictions

One of the most significant challenges agencies cite is the cost of maintaining a body camera program. Traditional vendors often rely on long-term contracts, mandatory subscriptions, bundled storage costs, and recurring fees that limit agency flexibility.

10-8 Video takes a different approach, allowing agencies to remain in control of their budgets. Smaller departments can deploy body cameras without recurring financial obligations, while larger agencies can expand without renegotiating contracts every few years. ARSENAL MK2 offers upfront pricing, no required subscriptions, no long-term contracts, and no surprise monthly fees.

Among agencies that have transitioned away from subscription-based systems, this pricing model is frequently cited as one of the most valued benefits of the 10-8 Video approach.

Conclusion

ARSENAL MK2 is not designed to overwhelm agencies with unnecessary features or force them into restrictive financial or service agreements. It is built to solve the practical, day-to-day challenges departments face and to deliver exactly what agencies need.

For departments evaluating their next step in body camera deployment, ARSENAL MK2 provides a clear path forward: dependable technology that supports the realities of modern policing while respecting the limitations of public budgets.

