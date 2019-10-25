Announcing advanced automated license plate recognition technology at IACP

Text or remove to keep empty

The Smart ALPR system developed by Utility, Inc. and Sony will be available for purchase

DECATUR, Ga. PRNewswire -- Utility, Inc., will make its innovative Smart Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology , which was developed in collaboration with Sony Imaging Products & Solutions, Inc., available to law enforcement agencies across the country during the 126th IACP Annual Conference and Exposition (October 27 - 29). Smart ALPR, when combined with the RocketIoT™ in-car video system , will receive BOLOs with vehicle information to gather real-time evidence at the edge to enhance alerting capabilities.

Cost-effective and efficient, Smart ALPR takes the Utility ecosystem to the next level.

“By deploying multiple ALPR optimized cameras on a vehicle, we are able to capture vehicles driving at high speeds up to 70 mph, day or night, passing in either direction of the officer’s patrol vehicle,” said Simon Araya, Chief Technology Officer at Utility. “Our Smart ALPR device is a high-performance AI engine that can process frames from multiple cameras in real-time.”

Smart ALPR captures plate images along with video evidence and searchable metadata. All information is automatically transferred to the cloud and made available in AVaiLWeb™, Utility’s cloud-based digital evidence management system , which keeps officers focused on policing rather than device operation. By leveraging the RocketIoT-connected device and the real-time alerting capabilities in AVaiLWeb, the system is able to receive BOLOs with vehicle data and send them in real-time to all patrol cars connected to the ALPR system, optimizing the lookup process. Once the information is detected, the ALPR system transmits alerts to the officer driving the detection vehicle, as well as all officers in the immediate area, including dispatch.

“With this technology in more vehicles, officers will be able to locate missing persons, stolen vehicles, and apprehend suspects more quickly and in greater numbers,” stated Araya. “The historical plate information and real-time data will position officers to make the best decisions when handling all types of incidents.”

While patrolling, Smart ALPR scans its surroundings and notifies officers immediately about license plates flagged in the system for a wide range of offenses, including suspended plates, expired drivers’ licenses, stolen vehicles, and violent offenders. As the technology is connected to flagged databases through RocketIoT and AVaiLWeb, it allows the Utility ecosystem to send real-time alerts. This feature, combined with pre-defined triggers designed to automate RocketIoT and BodyWorn™ recordings, ensures that departments are equipped with sufficient evidence to properly handle incidents in the moment and beyond.

“We are very pleased with the quality of the hits Smart ALPR has generated during beta-testing. The cameras have a sleek design, and integrate seamlessly with the vehicle,” City of Lilburn Investigator Sabrina Thornton said. “Because there is no need for extra equipment beyond the cameras, the system does not create issues with the configuration of a vehicle’s interior. Overall, we are beyond pleased with the product and Utility’s customer service.”

The company is also testing fixed ALPR technology that will heighten monitoring in parking lots and garages, at intersections, or in other environments requiring surveillance. Used in this context, the Smart ALPR can be used on its own, without the RocketIoT.

Utility prides itself on its product development process by collaborating with local law enforcement agencies, including Marietta PD (GA), City of Lilburn PD (GA), East Point PD (GA), and MARTA PD (GA), who have all beta-tested Smart ALPR.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency – especially one such as Marietta Police Department – can work intimately with a business that provides tools to assist us in our enforcement capacity, we owe it to the citizens to explore all options. The ultimate goal is providing a safer environment for the public,” said Lieutenant Benjamin A. Mixon from Marietta Police Department. “We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Utility, and we certainly appreciate the opportunity to continue to test different technologies and products in an effort to provide better service for our citizens.”

BodyWorn by Utility, Inc. will have a live demonstration of Smart ALPR (Booth #1435) at the 2019 International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago, IL, from October 27 through 29. On the first day of the IACP exhibit, Utility will officially announce its Ultimate Witness portal for court officials and Active Shooter Response Technology that will be coming soon to schools, businesses, and public spaces.

Utility’s Complete Evidence Capture and Management System

Both the BodyWorn camera and the RocketIoT, singularly or in conjunction, utilize their unique communication capabilities to activate specific recording triggers that automatically initiate video recording. These triggers are set by the Department’s individual recording policies – including a built-in accelerometer, prone positioning, light bar sensors in concert with door opening, rapid motion, GeoFence entry, etc. – and can be updated at any time via their video management system, AVaiLWeb. The BodyWorn camera and the RocketIoT system offer unique integration with real-time GPS reporting of officer and vehicle, auto-related video for synchronized video playback, dockless evidence offload and more.

About Utility

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, transmitting, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility’s BodyWorn camera and RocketIoT in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality, and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. Meanwhile, its AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™ – the only automatic video redaction software on the market today.

SOURCE Utility, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.utility.com