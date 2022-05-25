Axon and Skydio Announce New Integration of Skydio Autonomous Drones with Axon Respond for Public Safety

This partnership will streamline evidence management and enable real-time situational awareness for public safety

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and Skydio, the leading US drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, today announced that public safety agencies flying Skydio drones and using Axon Respond, Axon’s real-time operations platform, will now have the ability to access drone live-streams to provide more comprehensive views of incidents.

The partnership between Axon and Skydio delivers a paradigm shift in how public safety agencies can leverage small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) for real-time situational awareness and evidence management. The integration with Axon Respond will allow command staff and 911 dispatchers to combine the livestreaming capabilities of Axon body-worn and in-car cameras with the Skydio drone’s aerial perspective — all within the same network.

In addition to wireless livestreaming and digital evidence management, Skydio drone-captured imagery will live alongside corresponding body-worn camera video in Axon’s digital evidence management platform, Axon Evidence and Skydio evidence can be securely and efficiently managed and shared like any other digital asset in Axon Evidence, as announced last year.

“We’ve seen drones create a significant, positive impact for our public safety customers, helping keep first responders and the communities they serve safer,” says Skydio CEO, Adam Bry. “Our integrations with Axon Evidence, Respond and Air culminate an incredibly successful strategic partnership — bringing together market-leading solutions to give our customers even more effective methods of gaining situational awareness and gathering and managing evidence.”

“Drones are rapidly becoming a critical tool for public safety, and this integration of Axon’s software suite into Skydio drones provides agencies with increased flexibility in how they utilize situational awareness,” says Axon Air General Manager, Aydin Ghajar. “This partnership reaffirms Axon’s commitment to ensuring everyone gets home safe by offering first responders a more effective method of gaining situational awareness and gathering evidence.”

As a part of this partnership, agencies will soon also be able to easily manage their drone programs with comprehensive program management platform, including pilots, flight logs, data and hardware all on Axon Air powered by DroneSense. Automated record keeping will make it easy to provide accountability and transparency across the entire organization. This integration will be available to customers later this year.