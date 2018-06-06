Axon Citizen for Communities now available for field trials

New portal enables community-wide evidence submission

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that Axon Citizen for Communities is available for field trials for law enforcement agencies. This new public evidence submission portal will allow agencies to collect evidence from the public during both large-scale and smaller, day-to-day events. This tool is in addition to Axon Citizen for Officers, launched earlier this year, where officers can collect evidence in one-to-one scenarios. Axon Citizen for Communities is available for trials and pre-order and will begin shipping in the third quarter of 2018.

“For many years, agencies have been challenged with securely receiving and sorting through the massive amounts of evidence sent in by community members when a large-scale incident occurs,” says Axon’s CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “Axon Citizen for Communities accelerates the speed of investigations with all videos and photos being instantly categorized and searchable within our digital evidence management system, Evidence.com.”

With Axon Citizen for Communities, agencies can create portals into which community members can upload photos and videos for both large and small-scale events where public evidence can support investigations. This tool will streamline the evidence collection process during critical incidents where evidence is being submitted by the public. The product’s triage tool allows the agency to review submitted media as fast as possible to accept or decline submissions based on their relevancy to the investigation. Other benefits and features of both Axon Citizen for Communities and Axon Citizen for Officers include:

Agencies simply text, email or publicly post links: Axon Citizen saves countless hours of sending out officers with thumb drives to manually collect digital files.

Axon Citizen saves countless hours of sending out officers with thumb drives to manually collect digital files. Accelerates the review process: Axon Citizen’s triage tool allows the reviewer to quickly decide which submissions to accept or decline.

Axon Citizen’s triage tool allows the reviewer to quickly decide which submissions to accept or decline. Streamlines searching: All submissions are automatically categorized and searchable within Evidence.com to simplify case building and remain in the audit trail and chain of custody.

All submissions are automatically categorized and searchable within Evidence.com to simplify case building and remain in the audit trail and chain of custody. Offers network reliability: Axon Citizen provides agencies the infrastructure and tools needed to support public evidence submissions, during both large-scale and smaller, day-to-day events.

Axon Citizen provides agencies the infrastructure and tools needed to support public evidence submissions, during both large-scale and smaller, day-to-day events. Seamless integration with Evidence.com: Data submitted with Axon Citizen is maintained at the highest levels of security and compliance on Axon’s Evidence.com solution.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 201,500 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 198,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon, Axon Network, Smart Weapons, the “Delta Logo,” and “Protect Life” are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/