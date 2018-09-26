Blue Line Innovation launched the world’s smartest, most integrated, 360° rear view mirror camera system

CHATANOOGA, Tenn — Blue Line Innovations, LLC today announced it is offering the Centurion 360, the world’s smartest, most integrated, 360° rear view mirror camera system. Law enforcement and public safety professionals stress the importance of video evidence. Failure to capture any angle could have catastrophic consequences. The Centurion’s lens documents events in 4K video resolution as they unfold, capturing real-time 360° footage of everything in-front, inside and around the vehicle, eliminating blind spots inherent with conventional in-car cameras.

A fully integrated system, the camera technology is housed in an easy-to-install, standard size rear view mirror. Intelligent features such as a dedicated front facing traffic camera, event triggered recordings, night vision and a simple user interface transform the Centurion into the smartest rear-view mirror in the industry.

Other key differentiators include:

Innovative, yet familiar design

Ignition sensing power on/off

Infrared illumination during low-light conditions

128GB internal memory stores 24 hours of video

Built-in W i-Fi for wireless file transfers

“Combined with Fortify™, our digital case and evidence management system, Centurion provides an unmatched level of transparency and secure evidential value that connects in-vehicle camera video with the cloud, resulting in a new level of awareness for law enforcement” said Mark Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Blue Line Innovations.

Blue Line Innovations will spotlight the Centurion 360 along with their other 360° law enforcement and surveillance solutions in Booth #2687 at the International

Association of Chiefs Police Conference being held in Orlando, FL from October 5-9th, 2018.

About Blue Line Innovations

Blue Line Innovations, LLC is a cutting-edge, law enforcement and military technology company established by a former law enforcement officer. Established in 2017, the BLI focus is centered around protecting the 21st century officer, capturing and securing the truth. We specialize in 360° body cameras, evidence management solutions, and surveillance. For more information on Blue Line Innovations, please visit www.BLI360.com.