Calgary Police Service first major city in Canada to join the Axon network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, and its subsidiary Axon Public Safety Canada Inc., today announced that Alberta’s Calgary Police Service (CPS), a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, plans to roll out Axon Body 2 cameras backed by the digital evidence management system, Evidence.com. The order was received in the second quarter of 2018 and will deploy in multiple phases based on a successful 100 camera proof of concept, which will deploy by the end of July. Calgary is the 44th major city in North America to join the Axon Network.

All cameras are backed by Axon’s Technology Assurance Plan with unlimited storage on Evidence.com services. Axon was selected as the preferred vendor for CPS after undergoing a request for proposal (RFP) process. In February 2018, CPS began hands-on testing with Axon and two other shortlisted vendors before making their decision.

“Our experience with some of the largest cities in the world along with our Evidence.com platform will help the efforts of the Calgary Police Service to create a safe, transparent, accountable and innovative policing environment,” says Axon’s Managing Director, Canada & Latin America, Vishal Dhir. “We believe this will not only help CPS in their community, but can also serve as a model for other Canadian agencies.”

